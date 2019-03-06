Peak bloom dates predicted for Washington’s cherry blossoms

WASHINGTON, DC (WWBT) - Washington’s cherry blossoms are expected to be in peak bloom between April 3 and April 6, NBC4 reports.
National Park Service announced the dates on Wednesday. Peak bloom dates account for the days in which 70 percent of the Yoshino cherry blossoms will be open.
Peak bloom dates and length vary year by tear, due to weather conditions.
The NPS says peak bloom dates normally fall between the last week of March and the first week of April.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.