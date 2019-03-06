News to know for March 6: Lee Monument restrictions; VA Lottery bill signed; Mayor Stoney makes ‘bold investments’

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It looks like you’ve almost made it through the week!
Today will be sunny, but very cold, with lows in the lower 20s and highs in the upper 30s. Rain is set to return later in the week.
The Department of General Services have put forth a series of regulations regarding the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue.
Among the proposed regulations would be closing the statue to the public from sunset to sunrise, and requiring a permit for any gathering of 10 or more people. Other proposed regulations would prohibit weapons, sticks, signs, tables, placards and food at the statue.
A public hearing on the proposals will be held today from 10 a.m. to noon at the Virginia War Memorial Carillon at Byrd Park.
Mayor Levar Stoney will present his budget proposal to City Council today at 3 p.m.
“This budget meets all of our legal requirements and mandates, while continuing to fund city services and our core priorities essential to improving the quality of life for our residents,” said Stoney. “This is a fiscally responsible and lean budget, but this plan still manages to continue to invest, and even improve and expand upon our support for targeted priorities in core services, public safety, poverty mitigation, and education.”
A source says the budget will make “bold investments” in schools and streets.
Governor Ralph Northam signed a bill to prohibit Virginia Lottery officials from disclosing a winner’s information if they win a prize larger than $10 million.
This information includes their name, hometown and when and where they bought the ticket.
The new law goes into effect July 1.
Law enforcement officials believe a Southampton County woman who was last seen on Feb. 22, has been abducted.
Police say Cynthia Carver, 34, was last seen on in the 28000 block of Everett Street in Newsoms, Virginia. She’s described as being 5′1″, 140 pounds with brown eyes and hair.
Carver’s disappearance poses a “credible threat to her health and safety,” according to police. Anyone with information on where she is should call 757-653-2100.
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, is returning to Capitol Hill for a fourth day of testimony.
Cohen is set to begin a three-year prison sentence in May after pleading guilty to lying to Congress last year.
He also testified publicly before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, calling Trump a con man, cheat and racist.
