Man killed in Wednesday morning crash

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A man died after being ejected from his vehicle Wednesday morning on Beulah Road.
Police said a 1999 Toyota Camry traveling north in the 5000 block of Beulah Road lost control after hitting a patch of ice and struck a 2015 Nissan Rogue that was traveling south.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver’s identity has not been released.
The driver of the Rogue was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police originally said one dog died in the crash, but now police say both dogs are alive. They were both taken to an animal hospital.
Police said road conditions and improper tread depth on the Camry appear to be contributing factors in the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
