K-9 Veterans Day celebration honors service dogs

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - K-9 Veterans Day will honor all military and law enforcement service dogs March 9 at Virginia War Memorial.
This is the sixth annual event to honor the contribution of service dogs.
Performances by K-9 units from Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia State Police and Hanover Hounds Search and Rescue will highlight the celebration.
The event is free to the public and will go from 10 a.m. to noon. Personal pets are not allowed.
Virginia War Memorial is located at 621 South Belvidere Street in Richmond.
