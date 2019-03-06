Hinckley says he’s happy ‘as a clam’ but lacks close friends

Hinckley says he’s happy ‘as a clam’ but lacks close friends
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003 file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in Washington. A judge has ruled that the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan can move out of his mother’s house. U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman ordered Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, that Hinckley can live by himself or with others within 75 miles of Williamsburg, Va. Hinckley left a mental hospital to live with his mother in Williamsburg in 2016. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
March 6, 2019 at 1:52 PM EST - Updated March 6 at 1:52 PM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) - The man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan told doctors last year that he’s never been happier. But he’s struggled to develop close friendships or romantic relationships.

That’s according to mental health evaluations of John Hinckley Jr. that were taken in 2018 and publicly released on Tuesday. The reports preceded a federal judge’s decision in November to allow Hinckley to eventually move out of his mother’s house in Virginia and live under fewer restrictions.

Hinckley shot and wounded Reagan and three others outside a Washington hotel in 1981. Hinckley left a psychiatric hospital in 2016 and moved in with his mother in Williamsburg.

The reports offer the most recent window into the 63-year-old’s life. Hinckley sells items at an antique mall and says he’s “happy as a clam.”

Ronald Reagan just before being shoved into limousine by secret service agents, during attempted assassination by John Hinckley Jr, Washington, DC
Ronald Reagan just before being shoved into limousine by secret service agents, during attempted assassination by John Hinckley Jr, Washington, DC

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)