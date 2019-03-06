GRTC to hire more bus operators, mechanics

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - After seeing a growth in ridership, GRTC will be hiring more bus drivers and mechanics this spring.
GRTC offers competitive pay, pension contribution and overtime pay opportunities.
“The recent transit developments have not only benefited our customers and the broader community, they have also enabled us to employ more people than we have in about two decades. We are excited to grow our GRTC Family,” GRTC Interim Chief Executive Officer Charlie Mitchell said.
GRTC currently employs 251 full-time operators and 30 mechanics. The company hopes to add new employees by the summer.
Candidates must have a good driving record, a point balance of five, a Virginia CDL Class B License Learner’s Permit with a Passenger (P) Endorsement and be able to pass a DOT physical.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.