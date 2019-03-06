Forecast: COLD and Breezy with rain coming Friday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It’s feeling like a cold day in January with a slow warmup toward Sunday.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and unseasonably cold. Lows lower 20s highs in the mid to upper 30s
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the mid to upper 40s.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with mainly afternoon light rain developing. May start as snow west of Richmond during the morning. Lows near 30, highs mid 40s.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Could dry out by evening. Lows near 40, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and dry. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
