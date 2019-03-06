Death investigation underway after man’s body found in hole in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE, VA (WWBT) - Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a man’s body was found in a hole.
Deputies received a report of a possible body being found in a hole filled with water on Tuesday morning, at approximately 8:20 a.m. The hole is located in the 20000 block of Boydton Plan Road, in the McKenney area of the County.
Upon arrival, officials discovered the body of Andrew Hill, 63, of the 10000 block of Rives Avenue in McKenney. He was found dead on the scene.
Neighbors say the hole, which measures 2-feet deep, had been open for awhile and was filled with water from rain.
Officials say there were no signs of foul play at the scene. The body has been transported to the state medical examiner’s officer to determine the cause of death.
The death investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information should contact the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office or Petersburg/Dinwiddie County Crime Solvers.
