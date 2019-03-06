Body of missing Southampton County woman found

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - The body of a Southampton County woman has been found nearly month after she went missing.
Police say the body of Cynthia Carver, 34, was found in the southern part of Suffolk on Tuesday, according to WVEC.
Police say Carver was last seen on in the 28000 block of Everett Street in Newsoms, Virginia, on Feb. 21.
The FBI thinks that she was possibly traveling in Portsmouth and Norfolk on the day of her disappearance.
Investigators say they have developed a possible suspect vehicle as a silver Chrysler 2000 model, which was seen leaving her home on the night of her abduction. Police also said they have several persons of interests they are investigating.
Police found blood and a knife inside Cynthia’s home, but no sign of her. Her purse and phone were also missing.
The FBI had also extended the search into North Carolina.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.