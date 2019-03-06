Bars in Arlington helping you get out a bad situation with a code word

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Several bars in Arlington County have implemented the “Ask for Angela” campaign, which aims to help women and anyone in an uncomfortable or threatening situation get help, reports NBC4 in Washington.
Patrons can simply go to the bar and ask, "Is Angela here tonight?" and staff will pull them aside away from the situation to ask what they need.
According to NBC4, it’s a discreet way of just letting the bartender know or the waitress know that something is not right.
Arlington County police says they want businesses to be successful and for people to have an atmosphere where they can feel safe.
Staff at the restaurants and bars that undergo training will offer the patron an option to get away from the situation or call police if they request.
The following bars and restaurants are participating in the campaign:
- Bar Bao
- Barley Mac
- Courthaus Social
- Crystal City Sports Pub
- Don Tito
- Federico Ristorante Italiano
- Freddie’s Beach Bar
- G.O.A.T.
- Liberty Tavern
- Lyon Hall
- Mexicali Blues
- Nam-Viet
- O’Sullivans Irish Pub
- Pamplona
- Ragtime
- Rhodeside Grill
- Samuel Beckett’s Irish Gastro Pub
- Whitlow’s on Wilson
- William Jeffery’s Tavern
- Wilson Hardware
