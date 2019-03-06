ACLU calls for removal of Lee Monument

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - There have been strict regulations for what you can and can’t do around the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond since 2017.
Those regulations are part of a temporary executive order issued by then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe after the deadly rally in Charlottesville.
Now, the debate is underway about whether those rules should become permanent.
A small group of people gathered in the Virginia War Memorial Carillon Wednesday to discuss the monument’s future.
The Department of General Services is considering making current regulations permanent, such as closing the monument to the public from sunset to sunrise and requiring a special event permit if a gathering is expected to draw 10 or more people.
Art Walker has spent the last 32 years in Richmond and he’s pushing for more monument security, but says discussing McAuliffe’s emergency order distracts from whether the monument should be removed.
“I would like to see faster progress is what I’m saying,” Walker said.
Goud Gatsby says one of the current regulations keeps demonstrators off the grass, which puts opposing groups in close quarters and could lead to tense situations.
“I think it’s very harmful for freedom of expression,” Gatsby said.
Bill Farrar of the ACLU says the same. He says the current regulations hinder protesters’ constitutional rights and that wouldn’t be the case if the monument were moved. Farrar called on the governor to move the monument at Wednesday’s hearing.
“If the monument were not located where it is now, there would not be need for these potentially unconstitutional use of the land surrounding it,” Farrar said.
The public comment period lasts 60 days. The McAuliffe-era order expires in May.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.