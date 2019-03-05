Woman charged with DUI, assaulting officer after drinking box of wine at Target

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - A Stafford woman was charged with DUI after officials say she drank a box of wine while at Target.

A deputy with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop March 1 after seeing the driver toss a burning cigarette out of a vehicle on Route 17.

The deputy detected a strong alcohol smell and the driver’s speech was slurred and she had bloodshot eyes.

Diana Thorne, 30, of Stafford, admitted to drinking a box of wine while in a Target store on South Gateway Drive. The deputy saw an empty wine box in the vehicle as well as a full one.

Following a field sobriety test and arrest, the sheriff’s office said Thorne became combative and kicked two deputies.

Thorne was charged with DUI, assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, use of abusive language and throwing an inflammatory object from a vehicle. She was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Diana Thorne. ((Source: Stafford County Sheriff's Office))

