Virginia group sends help to Alabama tornado victims

DANVILLE, VA (WDBJ) - God’s Pit Crew prepares blessing buckets for many different kinds of natural disasters. The devastating tornadoes in Alabama are no exception.
According to founder Randy Johnson, a box truck full of buckets left from the Danville warehouse Monday morning headed for a church where the supplies will be handed out to victims in need.
“Those same items are needed whether it be a tornado, hurricane, flood, or whatever because our buckets are geared to personal hygine supplies, food and water, all those things people would need if they’re displaced from their home,” said Johnson.
The items he's talking about include shampoo, towels, anti bacterial wipes, canned food, bottled water, a first aid kid, and a bible.
They’re all packed neatly into a blue plastic bucket that could be used for storing other belongings too, if needed.
Right now Johnson says he’s not sure how many more buckets will be needed or how many volunteers for cleanup, which is why God’s Pit Crew is waiting to do an assembly until next Thursday.
