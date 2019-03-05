Virginia elementary school ditches milk cartons for milk machine

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Breakfast has started to look a little different for students at Bluestone Elementary School. The school got rid of milk cartons and now has a milk machine installed in the cafeteria.
Andrea Early, the executive director of school nutrition for Harrisonburg City Schools, said the goal of the machine is to reduce waste. She said it was a student-led initiative.
"Having the student and staff involvement has been really critical and a really important part of this being successful," said Early.
Avery Holt, Adelaide Scott and Samuel Walton are fourth-grade students who learned about the waste that was created through the mass amount of cartons discarded on a daily basis. They are excited about the change.
"It's good to know that we're not, like, drinking chocolate milk only to have the environment destroyed because of it," said Holt.
A study found around 39,000 cartons per year were being thrown out at Bluestone alone and students drank about 70% of what was in the carton. The machine allows students to decide how much they want to take.
"It's a better use of material also for the school because we have so many kids in the school," said Scott.
Milk cartons are not recyclable in Harrisonburg. The machine uses washable cups instead.
"Since it was plastic milk cartons, it takes millions of years and it might not even decompose at all," said Walton.
The school will conduct another study in a few weeks to see if the machine is, in fact, reducing waste. If it is reducing waste, the administration will consider adding machines to other schools in the district after doing more studies.
