VCU takes aim at first outright A-10 regular season title at George Mason

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - VCU won a share of the Atlantic 10 regular season title in 2016, but never before have the Rams claimed that crown outright. Tuesday night offers a chance to change that and make some history.
The Rams travel to George Mason one win away from clinching sole possession of the top spot in the conference. A victory would not only accomplish that feat, but also mark another season sweep of an in-state rival.
Back on February 2, VCU (23-6, 14-2) took care of the Patriots at the Siegel Center, 79-63, behind 21 points from Issac Vann. His performance led four Rams in double figures as VCU won for the ninth time in the last eleven meetings with George Mason.
Mike Rhoades and company enter Tuesday’s contest as the hottest team in the Atlantic 10. Since a January 23 loss at Rhode Island, VCU has won ten in a row and has catapulted to the top of the league. The Rams’ latest triumph came at Richmond on Saturday, a 69-66 nail-biter that came down to the final shot.
Marcus Evans paces VCU, averaging 13.9 points per contest, with De’Riante Jenkins (11.4) and Issac Vann (11.0) also averaging in double figures. Marcus Santos-Silva, who has proven to be one of the conference’s most formidable big men, is putting up 9.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per outing.
Defense has been the name of the game for the Rams this season, as they rank 12th in the country in scoring defense, giving up just 62 points per game. They also hold opponents to just 27.7 percent from beyond the arc, good enough for third in the country, and opponents’ 38.1 percent from the floor is sixth in the NCAA.
George Mason (16-13, 10-6) has lost three of its last four and is coming off an 81-71 loss at Saint Louis. Justin Kier leads the Patriots with 14.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
Even with a loss on Tuesday, VCU could still clinch the regular season title with a victory over St. Joseph’s on Friday. The Rams could also lock up the top spot if Davidson loses one of its final two games against St. Bonaventure and Richmond.
Tip-off from Fairfax is set for 7:30pm on Tuesday night.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.