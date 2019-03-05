Several fire hydrants opened overnight cause damage to properties

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It wasn’t a rainstorm overnight in Richmond, but you could have fooled some people in Stratford Hills after a handful of fire hydrants were opened.
Department of Public Utilities crews said five fire hydrants that were opened early Tuesday morning, sending rocks and mud down from the top of Hill Drive.
Dave Topf, who lives on Hill Drive, saw the water rushing past his driveway while taking out his trash.
“It was in both sides of the street. It was wide enough to be about an inch or two deep, and the whole street was covered," he said.
He spent most of the rest of Tuesday morning sweeping small stones from his driveway, but those stones actually belong in the driveway of his neighbor - a few yards up the road.
“I wheeled out the trash and noticed all this muck right here," Bill Greenleaf said.
He got quite the surprise this morning from the hydrant that sits right in his front yard.
Greenleaf will have to do some repairs to his yard after the water blasted away some parts of the gravel.
“There’s a lot of work we need to do over on this part of the area to restore some of the erosion from the water," he added.
Greenleaf’s neighbors across the street will also have repair work to undertake.
“I didn’t hear it raining last night, and I was wondering what had happened," Jeff German said.
He and his wife, Laurie Petronis will have to dial up their contractors again, after just getting done with home renovations.
“We had just had our driveway done last week, so $10,000 later, it’s all washed down the hill," Petronis added.
DPU says that similar incidents happened last week, in another part of the city.
Police has not said if they are connected, but they are investigating.
