Richmond Public Schools releases list of dozens of positions being cut

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools has released the list of 74 positions set to be cut next year under the budget that was approved in February.
The release comes after public backlash over the Richmond School Board and Superintendent Jason Kamras not releasing the entire budget before it was passed on Feb. 25.
The list of eliminated positions include 20 attendance officers, four instructional assessment analysts, a safety trainer, custodial maintenance workers, an instructional specialist and a justice center teacher.
Twenty-four positions were also added, including an ESL coordinator and a data analyst.
In total, 49 net positions will be eliminated.
The school board had cut $13 million and 49 central office positions, but no one knew who would be impacted, except the school board. The board ultimately released the 228-page document, but which positions on the chopping block still remained unclear.
