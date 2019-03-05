Police seeking information on 1996 death related to ‘Route 29 Stalker’

CULPEPER, VA (WWBT) - More than 20 years has past since Alicia Showalter Reynolds was killed while driving on Route 29.
Part of the “Route 29 Stalker” disappearances, Reynolds’ went missing March 2, 1996. Her remains were found two months later in a recently cleared field in Lignum.
Reynolds was 25 years old at the time of her death and was a graduate student. She was traveling from Baltimore, MD, to Charlottesville when she disappeared.
Virginia State Police have followed more than 10,000 leads in the years since her disappearance to no avail.
According to witnesses, Reynolds’ white Mercury Tracer parked on the shoulder of Route 29 when a white male approximately 35 to 45 years old with a medium build and light to medium brown hair was stopped with her vehicle. The man was described as between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet tall driving a dark colored pick-up truck, possibly a green Nissan.
Following Reynolds’ death, several other people said a man matching that description had tried to stop them along Route 29 in Culpeper County.
VSP continues to investigate the case and encourages anyone with information to call 1-800-572-2260 or 1-888-300-0156 or email bci-culpeper@vsp.virginia.gov.
