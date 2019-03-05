Police search for pharmacy robbery suspect

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for the person who robbed a Walgreens in the 3700 block of the Mechanicsville Turnpike.
Police were called to the pharmacy around 5:43 a.m. on Feb. 25.
The pharmacist said a man walked up to the pharmacy counter and demanded prescription drugs. The robber kept his hands in his pocket, acting like he had a gun.
The suspect got the drugs and left, running towards Laburnum Avenue.
Police describe the suspect as a black male, 25-35 years old, 6-foot-3 to 6-foot-5, weighing 225-250 pounds. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with writing on the front and back, a white bandanna with a blue floral pattern covering the lower half of his face and blue gloves.
Anyone with information can call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
