News to know for March 5: Helping tornado victims; medication take-back event; chilly temps

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - As the southern U.S. picks up the pieces after devastating tornadoes, one Virginia group is sending a truck load of supplies to help out.
According to God’s Pit Crew founder Randy Johnson, a box truck full of buckets left from the Danville warehouse Monday morning headed for a church where the supplies will be handed out to victims in need.
The tornadoes also brought back memories to tornado victims from last year’s outbreak in Virginia.
“We were sitting at the bar listening to the TV and it said there was a tornado near Hull Street and Genito, and we didn’t think that it would be us,” said Jordan Crowder.
Any unused or expired prescription or over-the-counter medication, including veterinary medicine, will be accepted at a drug take-back event on Tuesday.
The program is a partnership of Chesterfield police, Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Substance Abuse Free Environment and Chesterfield Emergency Response Team.
Medication will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Chesterfield police Community Services Building at 2730 Hicks Road.
Hanover residents with children who will be 3 by Sept. 30 are invited to apply for the Hanover Preschool Initiative for the 2019-2020 school year.
The program is a free, full-day preschool program “that enables students to engage in an exciting curriculum and a stimulating learning environment,” Hanover Public Schools said.
The Richmond Black Restaurant Experience is a week long event that runs through March 10.
For Chef MaMusu Africanne on Main, this is their third year participating.
“I think in that one week we done very well, especially last year feeding over 2,000 people in five days for the first time in our restaurant,” said MaMusu.
A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside an apartment building.
Officers were called around 6:25 p.m. on Monday to the Villas of Oakwood for the report of a person down in the 3500 block of East Richmond Road.
Sunny weather continues, but it’s cold ... and it’s going to get even colder on Wednesday. Here’s a look at the full forecast and when temperatures will warm back up:
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is advising the public about a nationwide, voluntary recall initiated by Apotex Corp. on a birth control pill.
Four lots of Drospirenone and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets, USP may possibly contain defective blisters with incorrect tablet arrangements and/or an empty blister pocket.
As a result, users may not take a tablet due to a missing tablet or take a placebo instead of an active tablet, causing an adverse event or even pregnancy.
Hillary Clinton says she won’t run for president in 2020, but vows she’s “not going anywhere.”
She says she has spoken with several of the candidates seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, and has told them, “Don’t take anything for granted, even though we have a long list of real problems and broken promises” from the Trump administration.
A Wisconsin family is warning others after their 4-year-old found a razor tool in his McDonald’s Happy Meal.
Police believe the tool fell off a shelf that was above some open Happy Meal bags. Lt. Dennis Weiner says they don’t think this happened with any ill will, nor was someone out there trying to hurt kids.
