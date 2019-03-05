More than 20,000 jars of peanut butter donated to Virginia food banks

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Two Virginia food organizations hope a big donation made on Tuesday will prompt others to do the same.
The Virginia Peanut Board and the Virginia Peanut Growers Association donated more than 2,000 jars of peanut butter to the Federation of Virginia Food Banks.
The donation is being paired with another 18,000 jars from a national charity, Peanut Proud, for distribution at seven partner food banks across the state.
The Federation of Virginia Food Banks says peanut butter is at the top of the list of needed products because of its shelf life.
