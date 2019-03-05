Man arrested after displaying fake sword in Mechanicsville

MEHCANICSVILLE, VA (WWBT) - A man was arrested Tuesday after displaying a sword at an intersection in Mechanicsville.
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said a man wearing a bandanna and holding a sword was standing beside the roadway at the intersection of Atlee Road and Mechanicsville Turnpike.
Video of the incident shows the man initially resisting police commands, but he eventually complies and was arrested without incident.
The sword was determined to be plastic.
Stephon R. Carpenter, 23, of Mechanicsville, was charged with wearing a mask in public and disorderly conduct.
He is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail and was taken into custody on an emergency custody order.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
