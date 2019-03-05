2 injured in I-64 crash involving 3 tractor-trailers

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Three tractor-trailers and a sedan were involved in a crash that closed I-64 east Tuesday during evening rush hour.
Virginia State Police said a work zone at the 203 mile marker of I-64 East in eastern Henrico was causing traffic to slow when a tractor-trailer hauling logs rear-ended another tractor-trailer in the right lane.
The second tractor-trailer then rear-ended a sedan and jack-knifed hitting a third tractor-trailer in the left lane.
The driver of the log truck was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and the driver of the sedan was treated for minor injuries at the scene and refused transport.
The crash also caused an oil spill in the area.
I-64 is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. VDOT says traffic is being detoured to Route 60.
Charges are pending and the crash is under investigation.
