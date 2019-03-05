Hanover opens applications for free preschool program

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - Hanover residents with children who will be 3 by Sept. 30 are invited to apply for the Hanover Preschool Initiative for the 2019-2020 school year.
The program is a free, full-day preschool program “that enables students to engage in an exciting curriculum and a stimulating learning environment,” Hanover Public Schools said.
Interested residents can fill out a pre-application online and attend an interview on one of the following dates (no appointment necessary):
March 14 (noon – 4 p.m.) - Hanover County School Board Office: 200 Berkley Street, Ashland
March 20 (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.) - Hanover County School Board Office: 200 Berkley Street, Ashland
March 28 (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.) - Hanover County School Board Office: 200 Berkley Street, Ashland
April 11 (8:30 a.m. – noon, 1. – 4 p.m.) - Laurel Meadow Elementary School: 8248 Lee Davis Road, and Henry Clay Elementary School: 310 South James Street, Ashland
April 17 (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.) - Hanover County School Board Office: 200 Berkley Street
April 25 (noon – 4 p.m.) - Hanover County School Board Office: 200 Berkley Street
