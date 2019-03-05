Family escapes house fire through bedroom window

DINWIDDIE, VA (WWBT) - Fire officials in Dinwiddie say a family and their pets were able to escape a house fire just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Firefighters battled the flames for several hours in the 22000 block of Butterwood Road.
Officials say the home is a total loss and the residents are being helped by friends and family.
“Dinwiddie Fire & EMS would like to emphasize that a properly working smoke detector and knowing two ways out of each room resulted in these occupants escaping without injury,” fire officials said in a Facebook post.
The fire remains under investigation.
