Family escapes house fire through bedroom window

Family escapes house fire in Dinwiddie
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 5, 2019 at 7:47 AM EST - Updated March 5 at 7:52 AM

DINWIDDIE, VA (WWBT) - Fire officials in Dinwiddie say a family and their pets were able to escape a house fire just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters battled the flames for several hours in the 22000 block of Butterwood Road.

Officials say the home is a total loss and the residents are being helped by friends and family.

“Dinwiddie Fire & EMS would like to emphasize that a properly working smoke detector and knowing two ways out of each room resulted in these occupants escaping without injury,” fire officials said in a Facebook post.

Smoke was still seen rising from the roof of the home hours after the fire in Dinwiddie. (Source: NBC12)
Smoke was still seen rising from the roof of the home hours after the fire in Dinwiddie. (Source: NBC12)

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.