Chef MaMusu excited for Richmond Black Restaurant Experience

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - For Chef MaMusu Africanne on Main, this is their third year participating in the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience.
“I’m so excited for Black Restaurant Week. My experience with this has been unbelievable,” said owner of Chef Mamus, Ida MaMusu.
The Richmond Black Restaurant Experience is a week long event that runs from Mar. 3-10.
“I think in that one week we done very well, especially last year feeding over 2,000 people in five days for the first time in our restaurant,” said MaMusu.
The week was created to get the word out about black owned restaurants and for the community to start supporting local establishments.
“Its 90 percent of word to mouth. People tell people and people tell people,” said MaMusu.
“We support all types of cuisines here in the City of Richmond. We have the Greek fest, the Italian fest, and Latin restaurant week, so this is just another layer to that to support restaurants in the city,” said co-founder of Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, Amy Wentz. “A lot of times when they think of black owned restaurants they only think of soul food - right, but we want to show they city that we have so many more offerings to share with them.”
Since starting a few years ago, the list of participating restaurants has now to grown to more than 20 restaurants across the city.
