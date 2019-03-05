2 charged in murder of 82-year-old man

Jereme James Lawrence, left, and Kyle Bryant Wilmoth, right.
March 5, 2019 at 12:07 PM EST - Updated March 5 at 12:07 PM

NOTTOWAY, VA (WWBT) - Two men have been charged in the murder of an 82-year-old man in Nottoway County.

Kyle Bryant Wilmoth and Jereme James Lawrence were arrested in connection with the Dec. 2, 2018, murder of Leslie Crews.

Crews was killed in the 600 block of Poplar Lawn Road, His body was discovered by his daughter.

Wilmoth is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, robbery, breaking and entering and a grand larceny of a firearm.

Lawrence is charged with accessory after-the-fact to first-degree murder, receiving a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance.

