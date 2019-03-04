Southside Regional Medical Center share tips on spotting signs, symptoms of stroke

There are two different types of strokes: hemorrhagic and ischemic. According to Southside Regional Medical Center, “A hemorrhagic stroke takes place when excessive bleeding is present in or around the brain. This occurs when a blood vessel in the brain breaks leaking blood into the brain." While Ischemic strokes “happen when the brain does not get enough oxygen-rich blood. Usually this happens due to a blood clot blocking a major artery leading to the brain.”