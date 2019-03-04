Southside Regional Medical Center share tips on spotting signs, symptoms of stroke

SRMC shares tips on spotting a stroke following Luke Perry's death
March 4, 2019 at 6:48 PM EST - Updated March 4 at 6:50 PM

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Knowing the signs and symptoms of a stroke could save a life, maybe even your own. Southside Regional Medical Center says using the acronym BE FAST could make the difference.

A stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is disrupted, reducing the amount of oxygen needed.

[ ‘90210’ star Luke Perry dies at age 52 ]

There are two different types of strokes: hemorrhagic and ischemic. According to Southside Regional Medical Center, “A hemorrhagic stroke takes place when excessive bleeding is present in or around the brain. This occurs when a blood vessel in the brain breaks leaking blood into the brain." While Ischemic strokes “happen when the brain does not get enough oxygen-rich blood. Usually this happens due to a blood clot blocking a major artery leading to the brain.”

Transient ischemic attacks, also called mini strokes, are temporary blockages that produce milder stroke-like symptoms but may not leave lasting damages.

Here are the stoke warning signs:

  • Numbness or weakness in the face, arm or leg – often on one side of the body;
  • Confusion, trouble speaking or understanding speech;
  • Trouble seeing with one or both eyes;
  • Trouble walking, dizziness or loss of balance or coordination; and
  • Severe headache with no known cause.

The hospital also says to remember the acronym BE FAST to help spot signs.

  • Balance loss,
  • Eyesight reduced,
  • Face drooping,
  • Arm weakness,
  • Slurred speech
  • Time to call 9-1-1.

Southside Regional Medical Center also says not to drive to the hospital, but rather call 911 because EMS is trained to provide initial treatments.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.