Southside Regional Medical Center share tips on spotting signs, symptoms of stroke

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Knowing the signs and symptoms of a stroke could save a life, maybe even your own. Southside Regional Medical Center says using the acronym BE FAST could make the difference.
A stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is disrupted, reducing the amount of oxygen needed.
There are two different types of strokes: hemorrhagic and ischemic. According to Southside Regional Medical Center, “A hemorrhagic stroke takes place when excessive bleeding is present in or around the brain. This occurs when a blood vessel in the brain breaks leaking blood into the brain." While Ischemic strokes “happen when the brain does not get enough oxygen-rich blood. Usually this happens due to a blood clot blocking a major artery leading to the brain.”
Transient ischemic attacks, also called mini strokes, are temporary blockages that produce milder stroke-like symptoms but may not leave lasting damages.
Here are the stoke warning signs:
- Numbness or weakness in the face, arm or leg – often on one side of the body;
- Confusion, trouble speaking or understanding speech;
- Trouble seeing with one or both eyes;
- Trouble walking, dizziness or loss of balance or coordination; and
- Severe headache with no known cause.
The hospital also says to remember the acronym BE FAST to help spot signs.
- Balance loss,
- Eyesight reduced,
- Face drooping,
- Arm weakness,
- Slurred speech
- Time to call 9-1-1.
Southside Regional Medical Center also says not to drive to the hospital, but rather call 911 because EMS is trained to provide initial treatments.
