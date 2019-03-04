Richmond School Board to discuss rezoning

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond School Board is discussing rezoning at its Monday night meeting.
Superintendent Jason Kamras’ released talking points for the meeting to discuss the best use for property owned by the district.
His goals include looking at ways to alleviate overcrowding, planning for student growth and increasing diversity.
Kamras presentation says the school system will develop three different proposals aligned to its goals.
Monday’s meeting is at 6 p.m. on the 17th floor of City Hall at 301 North Ninth St.
