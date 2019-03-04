News to know for March 4: School rezoning discussion; pothole blitz; turning colder

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Wake up! It’s a new work week. Here’s what’s making headlines to kick off the day.
The Richmond School Board will discuss rezoning at its Monday evening meeting.
Superintendent Jason Kamras’ released talking points for the meeting to discuss the best use for property owned by the district.
His goals include looking at ways to alleviate overcrowding, planning for student growth and increasing diversity.
The Petersburg Department of Public Works and Utilities has begun its war on potholes around the city.
The Pothole Blitz project will cover all seven wards starting Monday as crews travel around the city to fix them.
The pothole blitz will continue through early April.
Clouds will clear on Monday, then it’ll be colder for much of this week with temperatures well below average. But there’s no rain in the forecast for a few days!
Louisa County kicked off its annual restaurant week on March 1 to give back to a local organization.
One dollar from each meal that is purchased will be donated to the Louisa County Resource Council, which provides food assistance to those in the community who are at risk of hunger.
Check out the restaurants that are participating in the event, which continues through March 10.
Speaking of eating out, this week is Richmond Black Restaurant Experience.
Dozens of restaurants and events are all celebrating Richmond’s black-owned restaurants and promoting the Richmond regions growing culinary tourism scene.
Check out more about this event on 12AboutTown.com.
Pharrell Williams has announced the musical lineup for the “Something in the Water” festival planned for the Virginia Beach Oceanfront!
Travis Scott, Diplo, Portsmouth-native Missy Elliott and the Virginia Beach native himself, Pharrell, are just some of the big names on the list.
The festival is scheduled for the last week in April.
More than 20 people are dead after tornadoes ripped through Alabama on Sunday afternoon.
The sheriff said people are still reported missing, and a more organized search will be conducted Monday morning.
“We’ve done everything we feel like we can do this evening. The area is just very, very hazardous to put anybody in to at this point in time - debris everywhere and it’s just ... just some mass damage to structures and residences in the area,” said Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.
Two young girls have been reunited with their worried parents after search and rescue teams in California located them safe and sound in what one local sheriff called “a miracle.”
Caroline Carrico, 5, and Leia Carrico, 8, spent more than 44 hours in the thick, muddy forest of California’s southern Humboldt County. But Sunday morning, rescue crews located the pair huddled together under a bush.
