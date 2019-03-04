2 men in country illegally arrested in Chesterfield drug bust

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Two Texas men in the country illegally were arrested in Chesterfield County on suspicion of distributing methamphetamine.
Chesterfield police say the men were observed removing a package from their vehicle Dec. 21, 2018, in the 6000 block of Hull Street that was later determined to contain 2 pounds of methamphetamine.
Crinmli Castadena-Alcaraz, 21, of Dallas, and Brandon Alexis Hernandez, 18, of Houston, were the focus of a drug investigation.
Both are charged with intent to distribute methamphetamine, importation of controlled substances and conspiracy to violate the Drug Control Act of Virginia.
Immigration detainers were placed on both men, who are being held at the Chesterfield County Jail.
The drug investigation remains active, and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
