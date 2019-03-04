Mechanicsville man charged with producing child porn

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - A Mechanicsville man was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with producing child pornography.
Derek Lee Short, 45, was arrested after a search warrant was executed based on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Short was charged with unlawful creation of the image of another, production of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.
He is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.