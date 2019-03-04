Mark Herring makes first public appearance since blackface admission

LEESBURG, VA (WWBT) - Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring made his first public appearance on Sunday since he admitted in February to wearing blackface at a college party in 1980s.
Herring was a guest at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Leesburg for an interfaith event addressing race relations and racial injustices, NBC Washington reports.
“I am so very sorry that something I did a long time ago when I was 19 has added to and contributed to pain and to the disappointment,” he said.
He says he’s grown from his mistakes.
“I know it was wrong and I know why it was wrong,” he said. “Was a dehumanization people of color and minimization of oppressive history.”
His public appearance comes after he wrote an Op-Ed in the Richmond Times-Dispatch and the blackface incident “said showed a deep lack of awareness and understanding.”
“My use of blackface was a dumb, cruel, and racist action that dehumanized people of color, and minimized a horrific history of exploitation and oppression,” he wrote. “I am deeply sorry for the pain it has caused, especially to members of the African-American community who have placed their trust in me.”
