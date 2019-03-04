Man wanted on numerous warrants following domestic incident

BRUNSWICK, VA (WWBT) - A South Hill man is wanted by authorities on numerous warrants.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1195 Old Indian Road on March 2 for a call of domestic violence.
A victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the incident.
The suspect had left the scene by the time deputies arrived, but was later identified as Nehemiah James Moore, 33, of South Hill.
Moore is suspected of aggravated sexual battery, maliciously discharging a firearm within a house, robbing a cell phone by way of violence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, obstructing a person from calling 911, assault and battery of a family member and intentionally destroying a house.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 848-3133.
