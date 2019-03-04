How a major distiller slipped liquor look-a-likes into Virginia convenience stores

The products are designed specifically for states like Virginia with strict regulations on where and how liquor can be sold. (Source: Virginia Mercury)
By Ned Oliver | Virginia Mercury | March 4, 2019 at 10:16 AM EST - Updated March 4 at 10:16 AM

As every drinking Virginian knows, liquor can only be legally purchased at state-run ABC stores.

So people had questions last week when bottles that look an awful lot like whiskey, vodka and rum popped up at a 7-Eleven in Richmond.

The store had not, in fact, gone rogue. Instead it was just among the first to begin carrying a new line of products that look and taste like liquor but are made from (and technically qualify as) wine.

The products are manufactured by Sazerac, a major New Orleans-based distiller, and are designed specifically for states like Virginia with strict regulations on where and how liquor can be sold.

