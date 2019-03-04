Forecast: Finally, a break in the wet pattern

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Clouds will clear on Monday, then it’ll be colder with temperatures well below average for March in Virginia.
MONDAY: Decreasing Clouds. Becoming Mostly Sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the mid 30s.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few light showers possible. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid and upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain likely Lows near 40, highs in the mid to upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
