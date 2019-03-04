City demands grant money back from developer after stalled project

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond city officials are demanding money back from a developer, who they say didn’t get the job done.
A nearly 100-year-old building on Brookland Park Boulevard was supposed to be converted into an innovation center for start-up businesses by the Dixon/Lee Development Group. Dixon/Lee had secured a $200,000 grant from the city for the project in 2015.
LaMar Dixon, of Dixon/Lee Development Group, said the vision was to create office space and resources for newbie entrepreneurs for low-cost rent, about $50 to $75 a month.
But a new report by Richmond’s Office of the Inspector General says deadlines for the project have long passed. Renovations were to be complete in March of 2017, but the building remains boarded up.
The report also said that Dixon/Lee was supposed to submit a letter from a bank, proving they secured a loan for the rest of the money needed for the project. That never happened, according to city auditors. The grant money was somehow given to the Dixon/Lee, according to the report.
The city has officially demanded Dixon/Lee now pay back the grant money.
“Upon assessment of the terms of the performance agreement, the city has determined that the project is in default. Key milestones for construction and job creation have not been met,” said Interim Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Economic Development Douglas Dunlap, in a statement. “At this time, the city has met with the developer to make him aware of the default status and are in discussions about repayment. The city believes that the property is an important anchor for a historic corridor that is experiencing a revitalization. We are committed to the redevelopment of this asset by a credible development entity.”
Dixon says troubled negotiations with another partner Virginia Union University, aided in stalling the project. VUU pulled out last month.
“I hope that down the line if we can get the construction done, and move forward, that (VUU) can come back around. I love Virginia Union. They’re a great institution,” said Dixon.
No timeline or payment plan has yet been worked out with the city for Dixon to repay the funds. Despite the setbacks, the Dixon says he plans on repaying the money and moving forward with the project.
“We’re going to continue to move forward with the innovation project. We’ve always understood the challenges associated with the Brookland Park project. And we’re working towards a solution that works with everyone to bring it to completion,” said Dixon.
