City demands grant money back from developer after stalled project

“Upon assessment of the terms of the performance agreement, the city has determined that the project is in default. Key milestones for construction and job creation have not been met,” said Interim Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Economic Development Douglas Dunlap, in a statement. “At this time, the city has met with the developer to make him aware of the default status and are in discussions about repayment. The city believes that the property is an important anchor for a historic corridor that is experiencing a revitalization. We are committed to the redevelopment of this asset by a credible development entity.”