Bibles, crosses unharmed after fire burns church

GRANDVIEW, WV (WWBT) - Not a single Bible was burned or cross harmed after a fire tore through a West Virginia church on Sunday.
The Coal City Fire Department was called to assist with a fire at Freedom Ministries Church located in Grandview, West Virginia.
The fire company posted to their Facebook page saying that at one point the fire was so hot that firefighters had to back out of the building.
“In your mind, everything should be burned, ashes,” the post said.
But that wasn’t the case at all. None of the Bibles or crosses burned in the flames. Not a single firefighter was hurt battling the blaze either.
“Though odds were against us, God was not,” the post said.
