3 arrested following fight at hotel; about 100 seen in area

STAFFORD COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - Around 100 people gathered outside a hotel during a fight in Stafford County early Sunday morning.
Stafford County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Clarion Hotel along Warrenton Road around 1:34 a.m. for a fight in progress.
When a deputy arrived, about 100 were seen leaving the parking lot, while another deputy talked with a man whose head was bleeding.
The man said he was trying to break up a fight when he was hit over the head by someone with what be believed was a beer bottle. He refused treatment at the scene.
While talking to the man, deputies heard yelling and a group of 15-20 people gathered again at the side of the hotel. Two women were screaming at each other as bystanders tried to pull them apart. Deputies ordered the group to leave and the women continued fighting.
Kendrea Hall, 35, of Hagerstown, Maryland, and Sharon Jackson, 44, of Fredericksburg, were taken into custody for public intoxication and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail until they sobered up.
In the meantime, Delante White, 27, of Fredericksburg, was also arrested after he repeatedly refused to follow deputies’ commands to step away from the victim with a head injury. He was charged with public intoxication and also held at the jail until he was sober.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.