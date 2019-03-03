Sheriff’s office warns residents of ‘armed and dangerous’ escaped inmate

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to check their property after a North Carolina inmate escaped prison.
Cul Priest Jones, 44, of Halifax, North Carolina, escaped in October 2018, and began a multi-state crime spree, including burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft.
Jones burglarized several homes and businesses in Brunswick County, most specifically Gasburg along the North Carolina state line, in November 2018.
During the burglaries in Brunswick County, a vehicle was stolen and later recovered in Maryland. Information during that time pointed to Jones traveling north and did not pose a threat to the area anymore.
On Mar. 1, Jones resurfaced in Hailfax, North Carolina and was involved in the burglary of a business where several items and two vehicles were taken. One vehicle was recovered, however, a black 2002 Mercedes is still missing and may have a North Carolina independent dealer tag of 145775 or 145756.
Deputies are reminding residents to check their property and to report anything suspicious.
Jones is considered armed and dangerous and should not be confronted for any reason.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 848- 3133.
North Carolina Corrections, the U.S. Marshalls and all affected sheriff’s offices continue to investigate and search for Jones.
