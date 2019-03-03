Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Despite the weekend being over and having to head back to work tomorrow, we hope it was fun and relaxing!
Dogs pretty much seem to make everything better, and that especially holds true for some William Fox Elementary students. Once a month the Richmond SPCA brings dogs into the classroom to help children improve their reading skills and boost their confidence.
Last month, a Chesterfield officer displayed some unique skills when trying to round up a stray dog using a lasso and burrito. Chesterfield Animal Services then took the unusual rescue and turned it into an idea to help dogs and cats find their forever homes! All you had to do was bring a burrito and a new best friend was yours. How awesome!
Thanks to a microchip, a dog has been reunited with its family after TWO AND A HALF years! Crazy, right? But we’re so happy they’re back together again!
There’s a river otter on the prowl n Richmond’s Forest Hill Park, and according to pictures of the little creature, it is quite the fisherman. Pretty neat to see!
I scream, you scream, we all scream for Blue Bell ice cream! Which is now true because it’s coming back to Richmond and other cities around Virginia!
A Hanover County Elementary School janitor was welcomed back with open arms after he underwent a double transplant surgery. We’re glad to see him doing well!
It looks like rain is back this evening, but we should see some dry days this week.
It was a beautiful sunset Saturday evening in Short Pump! Thanks, Bill Draper for another gorgeous photo!
“Every exit is an entry somewhere else.” - Tom Stoppard
Have a great week everyone!
