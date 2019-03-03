Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

Here’s what happened this week to make you smile
March 3, 2019 at 10:40 AM EST - Updated March 3 at 10:40 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Despite the weekend being over and having to head back to work tomorrow, we hope it was fun and relaxing!

Paws for Reading

Dogs pretty much seem to make everything better, and that especially holds true for some William Fox Elementary students. Once a month the Richmond SPCA brings dogs into the classroom to help children improve their reading skills and boost their confidence.

Paws for Reading helps kids build skills

FURR-ito Special

Last month, a Chesterfield officer displayed some unique skills when trying to round up a stray dog using a lasso and burrito. Chesterfield Animal Services then took the unusual rescue and turned it into an idea to help dogs and cats find their forever homes! All you had to do was bring a burrito and a new best friend was yours. How awesome!

Officer rescues dog with lasso, burrito

Reunited and It Feels So Good

Thanks to a microchip, a dog has been reunited with its family after TWO AND A HALF years! Crazy, right? But we’re so happy they’re back together again!

The family was reunited with their dog after 2.5 years. (Source: Chesterfield Animal Services)
The family was reunited with their dog after 2.5 years. (Source: Chesterfield Animal Services)

Watch Out Fish!

There’s a river otter on the prowl n Richmond’s Forest Hill Park, and according to pictures of the little creature, it is quite the fisherman. Pretty neat to see!

A river otter was seen in Richmond's Forest Hill Park on Sunday.
A river otter was seen in Richmond's Forest Hill Park on Sunday. ((Source: David Parrish))

Sweet Treat

I scream, you scream, we all scream for Blue Bell ice cream! Which is now true because it’s coming back to Richmond and other cities around Virginia!

Blue Bell ice cream will return to Richmond in March of 2019.
Blue Bell ice cream will return to Richmond in March of 2019. ((Source: Blue Bell))

Welcome Back

A Hanover County Elementary School janitor was welcomed back with open arms after he underwent a double transplant surgery. We’re glad to see him doing well!

Janitor welcomed back after major surgery

Rain Returns

It looks like rain is back this evening, but we should see some dry days this week.

Forecast: Rain returns to end the weekend

Photo of the Weekend

It was a beautiful sunset Saturday evening in Short Pump! Thanks, Bill Draper for another gorgeous photo!

Sunset in at Wilde Lake in Short Pump. (Source: Bill Draper)
Sunset in at Wilde Lake in Short Pump. (Source: Bill Draper)

Final Thought

“Every exit is an entry somewhere else.” - Tom Stoppard

Have a great week everyone!

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.