CBD oil store opens in Henrico mall

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Regency Square Mall is opening its doors to a handful of businesses in the coming weeks, including clothing stores, restaurants and a shop that specializes in CBS oil products.
CBD, short for cannabidiol, is a derivative of the marijuana plant.
It is used in foods, and oils meant to treat conditions like anxiety, pain and inflammation.
CBD has come into the national spotlight because of its cannabis-tied origins.
The DEA considers it a controlled substance and says that it is not legal in food.
At the same time, the FDA warns that the claims that CBD actually treats the conditions it’s said to treat are unsubstantiated.
‘Your CBD Store’ at the Regency Square Mall had a soft opening Sunday, offering oils and other CBD-infused items.
Despite the controversial nature of CBD, people we spoke to in Henrico say they’re actually glad for the store opening its doors.
”I think it’s great. It’s a great opportunity for our county," said Mary Hylton.
She says that she’s even more excited because some members of her family have medical conditions and use CBD oils for treatment.
“I know from experience; my son having epilepsy, and my mom having pancreatic cancer, that it’s a great cause for people that are sick. [It] can really calm people down,” she added.
Still, others understand that having a shop in such an accessible place for young shoppers may be problematic.
“I use it for working out and stuff like that. I can totally understand parents having issue with that, because of the THC, the marijuana effects," Clay Smith said.
Regardless, many say the pros outweigh the cons.
“People that need CBD oils, they’re not using it to get high. They’re using it because of the medical benefits of it," Donald Snow Jr. said.
The 'Your CBD Store’ website has a disclaimer that says that you must be 21 or older to purchase their products.
