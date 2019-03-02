WATCH: Shooting in Oregon Hill neighborhood caught on camera

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A neighbor’s surveillance video captures the moment at least two people fire off their guns in a reckless exchange in Richmond’s Oregon Hill neighborhood. richmond police say several homes and cars were hit during the shootout.
It was a night Oregon Hill resident Elijah Forsman says he’ll never forget.
“All of a sudden you here pop, pop, pop!” said Forsman. “I look out the window and I see some stuff going on, I hit the light, I hit the floor.”
Forsman was just one of the many people alerted to a barrage of bullets shot in the dark late Thursday night.
The reckless exchange recorded on a house mounted surveillance camera. If you look closely at the video you can see flashes from the muzzle of gun.
An unidentified person can also be seen running across the camera firing several rounds of his own. Moments later a car can be seen as more shots are fired into the night.
“I come out here and there’s five, six, seven eight, nine-millimeter rounds right here,” said Forsman.
Richmond Police said they responded to incident approximately at 11:18 p.m. on the 700 Block of Laurel Street. When police arrived, a victim stated a bullet came through the wall of his residence while he was inside. An additional victim also told officers his vehicle and porch railing were struck by bullets.
One neighbor sent us this picture of a car struck at least four times. Another neighbor who said a bullet went straight through the wall of his shower.
Stephanie Farris and Ethan Peterson have been living in the neighborhood for over three years and walk with their dogs frequently. They tell me they’d feel safer with an officer on standby
“I don’t think it would be a bad idea for them to just have a cop posted up right here,” said Peterson
“It’s scary to know that one of the neighbors who lives just right here had a bullet just above the TV in their room,” said Farris
Neighbors have been passing the surveillance video around warning others to stay alert.
“I’m always on the look out you never know what’s going to happen,” said Farris.
In the mean time, Elijah says this community is still a safe one and he won’t let this shooting scare him.
“I’m not worried about my neighborhood you know, it’s a good spot,” said Forsman. “It’s not like there’s anything going on, it’s just something happened here.”
Richmond Police say the investigation is ongoing, but if you have any information call Crime-Stoppers at 780-1000
