Police: 2 shot in vehicle on Midlothian Turnpike

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after two people were shot while in a car early Saturday morning on the Midlothian Turnpike.
Around 12:30 a.m., the two went to the 100 block of East Belt Boulevard looking for help.
The man and woman received non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.
About the same time the victims were getting help, officers were called to the Midlothian Turnpike for reports of random gunfire. Police searched the area and found evidence.
There is no suspect information.
The shooting happened in the 5900 block of the Midlothian Turnpike.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.