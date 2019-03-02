Petersburg clears official of wrongdoing after pregnant woman alleges harassment

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - The City of Petersburg is speaking out about allegations a top official with the Social Services Department harassed a pregnant woman who showed up for help.
That official was placed on leave and is now back on the job after the city’s Public Safety Director, Kenneth Miller, launched an internal investigation.
Miller called on investigators from the police department to meet privately with employees in the Social Services Department. He also reviewed surveillance video and cleared the official of wrongdoing. The official is not being named because he is not being charged with a crime.
Surveillance from Feb. 11 shows Angela Thrower sitting with her cell phone charging when a top official walks out. There is no audio so you can’t hear the exchange. He points his finger and walks towards her.
In a previous interview, Thrower claimed, "He said ‘this isn’t a place for homeless people to charge their phones and stay warm.’”
She says she didn’t unplug it so that she could communicate with her social worker in Richmond about applying for benefits in Petersburg. The video shows the official keeping a distance from Thrower but is visibly agitated. At one point he leans down towards her and continues communicating before calling on the security guard.
“He crouched down and said ‘Do you know who the ---- I am?’ I said ‘excuse me?’ He said ‘do you know who I am? I can have any say-so in what goes on in your case load and what can get done and what you can get help with.’ That’s when he said I’m from Chi-town and people like you get dealt with for disrespect,’” Thrower claimed.
It prompted the city to interview those who were there that day. Miller says he wanted employees who spoke with him to know what they told him would be kept anonymous.
“I give you a number but your name never appears,” he said. “I knew the names, but no one but me knows the names.”
Thrower also claimed she could smell alcohol on his breath. Some employees and even the security guard on site said they have smelled alcohol on him as well.
“The allegation of maybe alcohol abuse on the job or behavior that wasn’t fruitful or positive, it was just the opposite,” Miller said. “These people spoke about the employee being very stern, very direct but they echoed that office needed that type of leadership.”
He says a series of random Breathalyzer tests also showed no signs of alcohol use on the job.
Miller would not comment on what a possible motivation would be for the allegation to be fabricated.
"I would never speak against anyone. I couldn’t speak for her,” Miller responded.
Miller also said he did not believe an outside agency would have been as effective in leading the investigation.
“I don’t think they would have gotten as much support from the employees that I received,” he said.
Both the security guard and Thrower stand by their stories. The security guard has since been transferred away from Social Services. Miller says he suggested the transfer because of discrepancies he found in his story.
A city spokesperson says the state has accepted the city’s findings and has closed its investigation.
