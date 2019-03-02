Driver killed after crashing stolen vehicle into light pole

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Police have identified the driver of killed after crashing a stolen vehicle into a light pole.
Just before 9:30 p.m. Friday, an officer spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen being driven southbound on 14th Street near Mayo Bridge.
The officer tried pull the driver over, but the vehicle sped away onto the bridge.
Keith D. Haines, 39, was driving the vehicle and lost control at the south end of the bridge, crashing into a light pole.
Haines was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was the only person in the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-1511. Police continue to investigate.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.