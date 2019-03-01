‘We should be ashamed of ourselves’: Parents, teachers hit back at RPS cuts

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A community meeting with Superintendent Jason Kamras got heated Thursday night as parents and school staff showed up to voice their frustrations over 74 job cuts Richmond Public Schools made without public knowledge.
Kamras defended how the budget was passed while hearing a room full of people say it is unacceptable.
“My goal, and I hope your goal, is to not have to cut anyone’s job,” an RPS employee sad. “Let’s look at the budget again and again. These people have been very faithful workers, working hard everyday trying to make a living."
A group of 10 people who help with data analysis and testing coordination within the district was on hand and a representative said they fear their jobs will be deemed unnecessary.
“Between the 10 of us there is 139 years of service to RPS. We can cover every content area,” a representative for the group said. “We’ve been history teachers, math teachers, science teachers, everything. Administrators. We have concerns about our jobs being cut as we see them as extremely important to the division.”
Kamras told the crowd of parents and school employees he was faced with the difficult decision of presenting a budget despite growing expenditures and less money coming from the state.
"I truly wish we did not have to make these cuts,” Kamras responded.
The new budget includes cutting 74 positions, while still bringing on 25 new hires. Kamras said he eliminated vacancies in hopes of not having to cut staff, but now there’s no choice.
"So why would you approve the budget without coming to the community first?" parent Mariah White asked.
Kamras replied by saying, “We held eight public meetings about the budget.”
The final approved budget was not released when the school board approved it Monday because Kamras said he wanted to be the one to tell staff members their jobs were being eliminated.
Critics panned that decision saying the school board should have been transparent about its intentions.
“We should be ashamed of ourselves to even take a budget to the city saying we want to cut funds,” a substitute teacher at Thursday’s meeting said. “We should fund the school system fully. It makes me cry inside and it makes my soul ache for the city of Richmond.”
Kamras said it’s now up to Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond City Council to sign off on the budget before it is officially adopted, but many are calling for a do-over before it goes into effect.
