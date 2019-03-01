Virginia Union men hold off Johnson C. Smith to advance

CHARLOTTE, NC (WWBT) - Terrell Leach scored on a lay-up with 36 seconds remaining and Virginia Union held off a Johnson C. Smith comeback attempt, as the Panthers advanced to the CIAA semifinals with a 79-71 win on Thursday night in Charlotte.
Union opened up a 39-25 halftime lead, but saw that advantage trimmed to four late in the contest. Leach drove the lane and scored his crucial bucket to put the Panthers up, 77-71, and put the game out of reach.
Will Jenkins led Virginia Union with 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Leach added 20 points.
The Panthers improve to 19-10 and will face Shaw on Friday in the CIAA semifinals. VUU topped the Bears, 92-79, in Raleigh in their only meeting of the season. Tip-off on Friday is set for 9:00.
