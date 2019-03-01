Richmond, Henrico residents urged to stay alert after Bryan Park cat tests positive for rabies

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond City Healthy District and Henrico County Health Department are urging residents to take precautions against contracting rabies.
A stray cat, known to frequent Bryan Park, recently tested positive for rabies.
The cat was taken in by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Feb. 19 after biting a Henrico resident at the park. The person was interacting with the cat, who is described as “usually friendly." The resident is currently undergoing Post Exposure Prophylactic treatment, supervised by the Henrico County Health Department.
The cat is described as an adult female, domestic shorthair, black fur with white paws and chin.
Bryan Park visitors who may have been exposed to the cat between the dates of Feb. 9 and Feb. 19 are at possible risk for rabies, and should contact their public health department immediately.
Rabies is a deadly disease that attacks the nervous system. Once symptoms develop in humans, the infection is usually fatal.
Exposure includes any bite, scratch or situation where saliva or the central nervous tissue of a potentially rabid animal enters an open wound, or comes into contact with a mucous membrane through the eye, nose or mouth.
Residents are reminded to not approach wild or stray animals either in urban or wooded areas, or if they wander onto your property, especially if the animal is acting strangely.
Take the following steps to prevent rabies exposure:
- Don’t attract wild animals into your yard by leaving out pet food or uncontained garbage
- Vaccinate all cats, dogs and ferrets against rabies and keep their shots up to date
- Don’t allow your pets to roam freely through the neighborhood; keep them on a leash when walking them
- Report stray animals to your local animal control agency
Richmond residents should contact the Richmond City Health District at 804-482-8020. Henrico residents should contact the Henrico County Health Department at 804-501-4656.
