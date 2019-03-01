Reading to dogs helping Richmond students build confidence, ability

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Once a month, William Fox Elementary gets a visit from some furry, four-legged friends.
The Richmond SPCA brings dogs into the classroom to help the kids improve their reading skills and boost their confidence.
“The students really look forward to the dogs visiting their classroom,” Tabitha Treloar, director of communications for the Richmond SPCA, said.
There are currently six classrooms taking part in the program called Paws for Reading.
The program that launched in the fall is a partnership between the school and the Richmond SPCA where the students sit down with a book and read to a rescue dog and their guardian.
“There are studies that shows that children that read to dogs are more focused, that they are really relaxed,” Treloar said.
The dogs help take away any anxiety that the students may have.
“The child might be shy or not want to read to an adult, but when they are sitting in front the dog, they are reading their hearts out," principal Daniela Jacobs said. “Children who read a lot, their vocabularies are higher they are more literate they are able to navigate the world as an adult."
Since launching, teachers say they’ve already seen a tremendous amount of improvement in the students reading skills.
“Especially early readers, younger children its all about building confidence that makes them good readers,” kindergarten teacher Joan McClellan said.
Now that the students have gotten accustomed to reading to dogs like Duke and Tofie, the school hopes to expand the program.
“Kindergarten clasess are on board, so now were looking to expand it to first and second grade, and that will increase our students fluency, which is the ability to read with express and the proper rate,” Jacobs said.
